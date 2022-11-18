News you can trust since 1873
Travel bible Condé Nast Traveller have compiled a list of the 15 best pubs in Edinburgh.

Travel bible Condé Nast Traveller knows a thing or two about eating and drinking – and now the publication’s writers have compiled a list of the 15 best pubs in Edinburgh.

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago

The Condé Nast team have included a few old favourites in their list – but there some trendy style bars in there too.

Take a look through our picture galley to see what the Condé Nast considers to be the Capital’s best pubs.

1. Cloisters Bar

Where: 26 Brougham St, Edinburgh EH3 9JH Conde Nast Travellers says: At Cloisters, an inquisitive approach from guests is met with humble expertise on the star-studded house line-up of casks and kegs from Scottish brewers like.

2. The Dagda Bar

Where: 93-95 Buccleuch Street, Edinburgh EH8 9NG Conde Nast Traveller says: If you’re looking for a quality pint in a more traditional yet friendly boozer, it’s impossible to go wrong with Dagda.

3. Sandy Bell's

Where: Sandy Bell’s, 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH Conde Nast Traveller says: Often overshadowed by neighbouring hipster hotspots, the no-frills Sandy Bell’s is an Edinburgh institution.

4. St Vincent Bar

Where: : St Vincent Bar, 11 St Vincent Street, Edinburgh EH3 6SW Conde Nast Traveller says: The bar staff and locals welcome visitors to this homely spot with warm smiles, making it easy to mingle should you wish to drop in for a solo pint.

Edinburgh