A restaurant with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle has scooped a prestigious award – as well as being named among the world's very best.

Twenty Princes Street, located inside Hotel Indigo on Princes Street, is celebrating after winning TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Award 2024, placing it in the top 10% of restaurants across the globe.

Now in its 22nd year, the annual Travelers’ Choice Awards showcase the best restaurants in multiple categories and regions, based on the reviews and opinions of millions of diners from around the world. Twenty has been named in the coveted awards for consistently delivering stand-out dining experiences to guests, with a brand new elevated food and drink menu launched earlier this year.

Speaking after the win, Cameron White, general manager at Hotel Indigo, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised in the prestigious 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards. We love the city and pride ourselves on providing our guests with the best dining experience when they visit the Scottish capital.

“This award truly cements our position and is a testament to the fantastic team at Twenty Restaurant. We encourage anyone coming to Edinburgh to pay us a visit and indulge in our extensive menu of delicious food and drinks.”

John Boris, from Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to Twenty Restaurant on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

“Travelers’ Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience.

“People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”

Twenty Princes Street is no stranger to awards. In May, the venue was celebrating after picking up an ‘Award of Excellence’ for its sumptuous afternoon tea – making it the only Scottish venue to receive the accolade this year.

For more information on Twenty Princes Street and its award-winning offering, visit www.twentyprincesstreet.co.uk