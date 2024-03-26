Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh venue is celebrating after picking up an ‘Award of Excellence’ for its sumptuous afternoon tea – making it the only Scottish venue to receive the accolade this year.

The Afternoon Tea Awards 2024, hosted in association with AfternoonTea.co.uk, celebrate venues across the UK that offer guests a delicious afternoon tea experience of the highest standard, going above and beyond with the best ingredients and service.

Twenty Princes Street, located inside Hotel Indigo Edinburgh Princes Street, received an ‘Award of Excellence’ in this year’s awards, one of only four venues outside of London to receive this in 2024 and the only venue based in Scotland, with the restaurant innovating and elevating traditional afternoon tea in the region.

Exploring new themes regularly including most recently a Hendrick’s G&T Afternoon Tea, Twenty Princes Street’s afternoon tea menu includes all the classics including sweet and savoury favourites made from the finest local ingredients, as well as the opportunity to upgrade with champagne, served on a stunning tablescape with the impressive and iconic backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

Steve Simpson, General Manager at Hotel Indigo Edinburgh Princes Street, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised in the annual Afternoon Tea awards.

“We pride ourselves on providing our guests with an afternoon tea experience that can’t be found anywhere else in Scotland and being the only venue in the region awarded with an ‘Award of Excellence’ really cements our position and is a testament to the fantastic team at Twenty Restaurant.

“We encourage anyone who loves afternoon tea to come and visit us and experience it for themselves.”

Keith Newton, managing director of AfternoonTea.co.uk, said: “The award winners have demonstrated that they can offer customers a fantastic Afternoon Tea experience, and value for money, during challenging economic times.”