3 . Boozy Brushes, Mother's Day 80s Sip and Paint Special

Join Las Iquanas restaurant's Boozy Brushes Sip and Paint 80s Sip and Paint Party on Sunday, 2pm-4pm. Listen to some 80s bangers while you create a unique expressionist painting. Painting is a fantastic way to unwind, explore your creative potential and socialise with your friends or someone new. This class is beginner friendly and is taught by a professional artist who will guide you through the painting process. All of the supplies will be provided. Alongside potentially winning one of our exciting prizes, guests can also take home their own masterpiece. Tickets available from £25, call 0131 378 1898. Photo: Google Maps