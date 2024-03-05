With Mother's Day on Sunday just a few days away, we've taken a look at the events on in Edinburgh for this year's Mothering Sunday, March 10.
There are so many great things to do with your beloved mum this weekend to give her a special treat she'll never forget. There are lots of Edinburgh venues offering special afternoon teas on Sunday, a family rave in the Cowgate, painting classes, and you could even treat your mum to a spot of yoga to mark the special day.
1. The Eden Mill Experience
Edinburgh’s West End will see adoring gin fans flock to The Eden Mill Experience this Mother’s Day with the brand-new drinks venue announcing a special partnership with itison with deals from just £21. The capital’s newest drinks experience, and Eden Mill’s first venue in central Edinburgh, is located in the Heads & Tales Gin Bar at 1A, Rutland Place, EH1 2AD, inviting gin lovers to spoil mum this Mother’s Day with an interactive & immersive mixology experience. Bookings are available via the Eden Mill website and itison. Photo: Greg Macvean Photography
2. The Botanist
The Botanist is hosting all-day-long celebrations to take care of mum. The botany-inspired bar & restaurant’s Sunday roast is perfect for catching up and spending quality time together. Choose between Roast Sirloin of Beef, Pot Roast Lamb Shoulder, Slow Roast Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Roast Chicken or vegan Celeriac, Mushroom and Pearl Barley Wellington, each served with a fluffy Yorkshire pudding and accompanying sauce. Showing her just how special she is, every mum dining at The Botanist will receive a complimentary Poppy and Beefeater Pink Gin Punch, as well as a bespoke box of wildflower seeds to plant at home – a gift that keeps on giving. To book, go to: https://thebotanist.uk.com. Photo: The Botanist
3. Boozy Brushes, Mother's Day 80s Sip and Paint Special
Join Las Iquanas restaurant's Boozy Brushes Sip and Paint 80s Sip and Paint Party on Sunday, 2pm-4pm. Listen to some 80s bangers while you create a unique expressionist painting. Painting is a fantastic way to unwind, explore your creative potential and socialise with your friends or someone new. This class is beginner friendly and is taught by a professional artist who will guide you through the painting process. All of the supplies will be provided. Alongside potentially winning one of our exciting prizes, guests can also take home their own masterpiece. Tickets available from £25, call 0131 378 1898. Photo: Google Maps
4. Edinburgh Zoo Mother's Day afternoon tea
Treating mum this Mother’s Day? Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea in the Mansion House this Sunday at 3pm during a great day out exploring Edinburgh Zoo. Tickets: Child £29; Child member £20; Under 3 Free; Adult £40; Adult member £29. Go to www.edinburghzoo.org.uk/events/mothers-day-afternoon-tea/. Photo: PA