The Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood has just unveiled a new storytelling cocktail menu, Tales of the Old Town, created in collaboration with Bacardi. Inspired by the rich history of Scotland’s capital, the menu takes guests on a captivating journey through the tales, legends, and landmarks of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

‘Tales of the Old Town’ features eight signature cocktails. Each cocktail recipe, designed by Bacardi and the Hotel’s mixologists, reflect the essence of its namesake with every sip telling a fascinating story – from the Mercat Cross to Greyfriars Bobby and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein – which was filmed in and around the Hotel’s neighbouring cobbled closes last month.

To elevate the new cocktail menu and create more of an experience for customers and guests, Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood teamed up with social enterprise Invisible Cities to design a self-guided exploration tour of the famous landmarks and points of interest inspired by each signature cocktail.

This immersive walking tour takes in the city's most intriguing historical sites, all of which are on the doorstep of the hotel, from Canongate Kirk and the legendary Royal Mile to Edinburgh’s eerie underground vaults. Along the way, guests will uncover the secrets of Mercat Cross, St Giles' Cathedral, founded in 1124 by King David I, and encounter Edinburgh’s beloved Greyfriars Bobby, whilst exploring the wonders of Dynamic Earth and the majestic Arthur’s Seat.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see each of the cocktails on the new 'Tales of the Old Town' menu.

Canongate Kir Royale The Canongate Kir Royale presents a regal twist on this cocktail class: Elderflower liqueur blends with British sparkling wine, crowned with a sprig of fresh thyme. A fitting drink for the nobility that once graced these hallowed grounds, with a touch of floral elegance that nods to the beautiful church gardens. Serve - Flute. St Germain elderflower liqueur, British sparkling wine, thyme.

Royal Mile Remedy The Royal Mile Remedy is a classic cocktail with a Scottish twist. Blend of Scotch whisky, lemon, and ginger. Serve - Rocks Glass with ice. Craigellachie 13, peated scotch, lemon juice, ginger & lemongrass syrup, orange bitters and candied ginger.