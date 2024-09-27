There are many lost Edinburgh landmarks which locals still get all misty-eyed about – and there's also some eyesores which people were delighted to see demolished.
Scroll through our photo gallery to see 17 lost Edinburgh buildings. Which would you most like to see return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
2. Waverley Market and roof garden
Built in 1875, the original Waverley Market featured an attractive and symmetrically laid out roof garden with an abundance of plants and flowers and places to sit. It was demolished a century later for the current shopping centre. Photo: UNKNOWN
3. The Life Association of Scotland building, Princes Street
Situated at the foot of the Mound, the Life Association of Scotland Building was regarded by many as an architectural masterpiece. Its demolition in 1968 caused uproar among conservationists. Photo: Unknown
4. Portobello Bathing Pool, Portobello
Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978. Photo: Unknown
