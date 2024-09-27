There are many lost Edinburgh landmarks which locals still get all misty-eyed about – and there's also some eyesores which people were delighted to see demolished.

Over the years, some incredible buildings have sadly vanished from existence – having been torn down on purpose or destroyed by fires. Either way, once they're gone, they're gone forever.

17 lost Edinburgh buildings

Waverley Market and roof garden Built in 1875, the original Waverley Market featured an attractive and symmetrically laid out roof garden with an abundance of plants and flowers and places to sit. It was demolished a century later for the current shopping centre.

The Life Association of Scotland building, Princes Street Situated at the foot of the Mound, the Life Association of Scotland Building was regarded by many as an architectural masterpiece. Its demolition in 1968 caused uproar among conservationists.

Portobello Bathing Pool, Portobello Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978.