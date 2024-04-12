Demolition of Edinburgh pub Smithies Ale House underway following plans to build new homes
A former Edinburgh pub, which has lain vacant for the last four years, is being demolished this week ahead of plans to build new homes in the area.
Smithies Ale House on Eyre Place was built in the 1980s and operated as a public house until its closure in March 2020. Last year the council approved plans for the demolition of the building and ‘clearance of the adjacent land’ including 22 trees to make way for 11 homes - nine maisonettes, two flats and a shared garden.
The planning statement notes: “The development will be predominantly 2 storeys from street level with a small set back third storey area forming a ‘book end’ to the development and providing roof terrace amenity to the upper maisonettes.” The site includes cycle storage space for each property but there is no vehicle parking proposed for the site.
The site was originally tenement flats and later a block of shops before it was demolished to build Smithies, which took its name after its architect Dougie Smith. Mr Smith recreated a traditional Victorian pub with acute attention to detail including gas lamps, huge ornate mirrors and stained glass windows on the doors.
Several Edinburgh residents recalled fond memories of the ‘great wee boozer’ in its heyday. One said: “Great little pub - often had lunch there when I worked in Edinburgh. Always busy.”
One added they ‘had a lot of good nights in there with family and friends’ with another resident saddened to see the demolition of the pub adding Edinburgh is losing ‘a lot of its character.’
Others however welcomed the move for the site to become housing. One said the development will help with the shortage of available homes in the city and added ‘it’s not as if Edinburgh is short of pubs.’
