4 Edinburgh and Lothians pubs named among best in the UK at National Pub and Bar Awards 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four pubs and bars across Edinburgh and the Lothians have been recognised among the very best in the UK.
The quartet are part of 94 pubs and bars across Scotland, England, Wales, and Northern Ireland that have scooped up a prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards.
The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across several operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London in June, where 15 regional winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.
Brewhemia, Broc Bar at The Bonnie Badger, Stewart Brewing Brewery Bar & Pizza Kitchen and Livingston Inn have been named as the best pubs in Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian respectively.
Now in its sixth year, The National Pub and Bar Awards celebrates the very best venues, people and service standards.
Receiving a record number of entries for 2024, the internal judging panel of the magazine have considered everything from perfect service and product range to aesthetic design and entertainment schedules.
Tristan O’ Hana, Editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event, said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things.
“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.
“Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.