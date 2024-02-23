Midlothian's top 10 pubs and restaurants based on TripAdvisor reviews

Here are the top 10 bars and restaurants in Midlothian, based on thousands of TripAdvisor reviews.
Midlothian has so many great places to grab something to eat or drink, all just a short drive or bus journey from Edinburgh. There are various award-winning eateries in the county including Dalkeith Indian restaurants Bombay Lounge and Itihaas, as well as traditional pub The Laird and Dog, situated next to the river in Lasswade.
1. Stewart Brewing Beer and Pizza Kitchen
Stewart Brewing, established in 2004, is an independent craft brewery based in Loanhead. Stewart Brewing Beer and Pizza Kitchen, situated at the company's HQ at 26A Dryden Road Bilston Glen Industrial Estate, came out top in Midlothian as the best bar or restaurant according to TripAdvisor reviews. The venue scored the top average rating of 5/5 based on 368 reviews. Photo: Stewart Brewing
2. The Juniperlea Inn
The Juniperlea Inn in Pathhead scored an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 495 TripAdvisor reviews. Pictured above is their Sunday lunch offering. Photo: Submitted
3. Radhuni
The multi award winning Radhuni Indian restaurant in Loanhead came third on the list, with an average score of 4.5 based on 621 TripAdvisor reviews. Photo: Cameron Allan
4. Beetroot Bar & Grill
Bonnyrigg's Beetroot Bar & Grill is fourth on the list of the best bars and restaurants in Midlothian. It scored an average rating of 4.5 based on 519 reviews.
The bar created a cocktail called a Rosey Posey Martini ahead of Bonnyrigg Rose's Scottish Cup clash against Hibs in 2017, pictured above. Photo: Lisa Ferguson