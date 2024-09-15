Edinburgh Retro: 19 spectacular throwback pictures of Edinburgh life and people back in 1983

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Sep 2024, 12:36 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 08:51 GMT

We’ve dipped into our photo archives to bring you 19 incredible images of Edinburgh life back in 1983.

Nineteen-Eighty Three was a memorable year in Edinburgh – especially for fans of the late music icon David Bowie, who got a rare chance to see the singer performing live when he visited Murrayfield Stadium.

But there was lots more going on in Auld Reekie, as you will see. Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic look at Edinburgh in 1983.

1. Edinburgh in 1983

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic look at Edinburgh in 1983. Photo: Third Party

Children with Spider-Man at the Princes Street John Menzies' toy department in April 1983.

2. Children with Spider-Man at the Princes Street John Menzies' toy department in April 1983.

Children with Spider-Man at the Princes Street John Menzies' toy department in April 1983. Photo: Joe Steele

Crowds outside British Home Stores in Princes Street watch the Edinburgh University Charities Week parade, May 1983. A little girl mimics the actions of a student in a gorilla suit.

3. Charities Week parade 1983

Crowds outside British Home Stores in Princes Street watch the Edinburgh University Charities Week parade, May 1983. A little girl mimics the actions of a student in a gorilla suit. Photo: Jack Crombie

Exterior of MacFarlan-Smith drugs and chemical factory at Wheatfield Road in Edinburgh, May 1983.

4. Wheatfield Road

Exterior of MacFarlan-Smith drugs and chemical factory at Wheatfield Road in Edinburgh, May 1983. Photo: George Smith

