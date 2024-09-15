Nineteen-Eighty Three was a memorable year in Edinburgh – especially for fans of the late music icon David Bowie, who got a rare chance to see the singer performing live when he visited Murrayfield Stadium.
But there was lots more going on in Auld Reekie, as you will see. Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic look at Edinburgh in 1983.
1. Edinburgh in 1983
Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic look at Edinburgh in 1983. Photo: Third Party
2. Children with Spider-Man at the Princes Street John Menzies' toy department in April 1983.
Children with Spider-Man at the Princes Street John Menzies' toy department in April 1983. Photo: Joe Steele
3. Charities Week parade 1983
Crowds outside British Home Stores in Princes Street watch the Edinburgh University Charities Week parade, May 1983. A little girl mimics the actions of a student in a gorilla suit. Photo: Jack Crombie
4. Wheatfield Road
Exterior of MacFarlan-Smith drugs and chemical factory at Wheatfield Road in Edinburgh, May 1983. Photo: George Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.