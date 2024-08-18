11 iconic Edinburgh landmark buildings that were given a new lease of life - in pictures

And while many other UK cities seem to favour destruction over regeneration, thankfully, architectural conservation is treated as a priority in Scotland’s capital city.
We've trawled through the photo archives to bring you 11 iconic landmarks around Auld Reekie that have found a new lease of life.
1. Edinburgh buildings given a new lease of life
Take a look through our gallery to see 11 iconic Edinburgh buildings given a new lease of life. Photo: Third Party
2. City Art Centre
This huge former warehouse at Market Street once housed the fruit and vegetables arriving in by train from Waverley Station. In 1980 the building was transformed into the City Art Centre and has been exhibiting the best in Scottish and international art ever since. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
3. Caley Picture House, Lothian Road
Dating from 1923, the Caley Picture House is one of Edinburgh's oldest cinema buildings. Latterly a night club, the former cinema has enjoyed various new leases of life and is now a Wetherspoon super pub. Photo: Contributed
4. Donaldson's School
Designed by William Henry Playfair, the former Donaldson's school for the Deaf has long been regarded among Edinburgh's finest architectural treasures. A new luxury housing development occupies the grounds and the main building is being transformed for residential use. Photo: Rob McDougall
