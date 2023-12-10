News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh nostalgia: 13 dramatic retro photos show some of the biggest fires to hit Edinburgh down the decades

These extraordinary photos show firefighters battling some of the biggest blazes to hit Edinburgh
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 14th Dec 2020, 12:30 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 12:40 GMT

From the Great Fire of 1824, which destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed 13 lives in the Old Town, to more recent blazes, such as the inferno that ravaged the Cowgate and South Bridge in 2002, we look back at some devastating fires that changed the face of Edinburgh forever.

On the evening of December 8, 2002, an uncontrollable fire ravaged through the Cowgate area of the city, causing severe damage to a number of historic buildings within the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The fire is regarded Edinburgh's most destructive of the 21st century so far.

1. Cowgate fire

Fire at the Gaumont Cinema in Canning Street Edinburgh in May 1962. Deemed unsafe, the building was later demolished and replaced by a new office block.

2. Gaumont fire

Fire at the Gaumont Cinema in Canning Street Edinburgh in May 1962. Deemed unsafe, the building was later demolished and replaced by a new office block. Photo: Unknown

The 2002 Cowgate fire was one of the most destructive in Edinburgh's history.

The 2002 Cowgate fire was one of the most destructive in Edinburgh's history. Photo: TSPL

In 1955 two spectacular fires took places in Edinburgh within 24 hours of each other. First a fire at C W Carr warehouse and James Aitman show factory in Jeffrey Street. Fire engine and extended ladder pictured at the scene.

4. Carr & Aikman fire

In 1955 two spectacular fires took places in Edinburgh within 24 hours of each other. First a fire at C W Carr warehouse and James Aitman show factory in Jeffrey Street. Fire engine and extended ladder pictured at the scene. Photo: Unknown

