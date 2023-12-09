Edinburgh retro: 19 nostalgic pictures of Edinburgh’s historic old port of Leith in the 1950s and 1960s
Edinburgh’s old port of Leith is famous for more than the Proclaimers’ hit song that became an anthem for local football club Hibernian. The waterfront hub looking over the Firth of Forth has seen its share of history – from royal visits to sieges, naval battles to dockyard strikes. Its people are proud of its rich culture and heritage, and pioneering spirit. Indeed, the Leith motto of ‘persevere’ is perfect for the port.
Today it’s the home of the Royal Yacht Britannia, the picturesque Shore packed with pubs and restaurants, and even a hidden beach.
But way back when Leith was quite different. After the Second World War, the docks went into decline and the area built a reputation for drugs and prostitution – famously portrayed later in Danny Boyle’s big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s classic Leith-set novel Trainspotting.
Of course, that is not the whole picture of Leith during the 1950s and ‘60s. Have a look at these photos to see how Leith was more than half a century ago.