Nineteen ninety-five was an eventful year for Edinburgh, with some grand reopenings, huge cultural events, and major milestones in the history of the city.

At Leith Docks, thousands gathered as the Cutty Sark Tall Ships arrived at the old port. The year also saw the reopening of the home of Scottish rugby, Murrayfield Stadium, following a multi-million pound overhaul.

On Morrison Street, the doors of the shiny new Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) swung open for the first time, while the city’s main thoroughfare, Princes Street, witnessed history being made as thousands took part in Scotland’s first ever official gay rights march.

It was also the year Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns gained UNESCO World Heritage status, and film fans will remember it as the year the iconic chase scene from Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting was filmed on Princes Street.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see what life was like in Edinburgh back in 1995.

1 . Starspotting Curious Princes Street shoppers looked on in 1995 as filming commenced on one of the most iconic scenes in British movie history - the opening scene of Trainspotting.

2 . EICC Chief Executive Hans Rissner checks how construction of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) is progressing. The EICC opened on Morrison Street in 1995.

3 . Hogmanay Tens of thousands of merry revellers packed Princes Street for Edinburgh's New Year Celebrations to mark the end of 1995.

4 . UNESCO status World heritage body UNESCO designated Edinburgh's Old Town and New Town as world heritage sites in 1995.