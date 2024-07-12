17 legendary Edinburgh institutions that are gone but not forgotten - including 'world's best chippy'

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 17 lost businesses around the Capital that are missed by locals.
1. 17 much-missed Edinburgh institutions
Scroll through our picture gallery to see 17 lost businesses around Edinburgh that are missed by locals. Photo: Third Party
2. Abbott of Greyfriars
The jewel of George IV Bridge, for decades, Abbott of Greyfriars offered an array of high class jewellery. Photo: Bill Stout
3. Martins the Bakers
Forget Greggs, Edinburgh institution Martins the Bakers was the place to go for a savoury light bite back in the day. Photo: Denis Straughan
4. Patrick Thomson's
Simply dubbed "PT's" by the masses, Patrick Thomson's department store on North Bridge was an affordable alternative to the grander department stores found on Princes Street, such as Jenners and R W Forsyth. The store made considerable effort at Christmas and its Santa's grotto was incredibly popular. Photo: unknown
