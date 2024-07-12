17 legendary Edinburgh institutions that are gone but not forgotten - including 'world's best chippy'

From Rankins’ famous fruit & veg shops to Brattisani’s beloved chippies, we look at some lost Edinburgh institutions that locals still remember fondly, years after they closed their doors.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 17 lost businesses around the Capital that are missed by locals.

And please let us know your memories of these Edinburgh institutions in the comments section before you go.

1. 17 much-missed Edinburgh institutions

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 17 lost businesses around Edinburgh that are missed by locals.

The jewel of George IV Bridge, for decades, Abbott of Greyfriars offered an array of high class jewellery.

2. Abbott of Greyfriars

The jewel of George IV Bridge, for decades, Abbott of Greyfriars offered an array of high class jewellery.

Forget Greggs, Edinburgh institution Martins the Bakers was the place to go for a savoury light bite back in the day.

3. Martins the Bakers

Forget Greggs, Edinburgh institution Martins the Bakers was the place to go for a savoury light bite back in the day.

Simply dubbed "PT's" by the masses, Patrick Thomson's department store on North Bridge was an affordable alternative to the grander department stores found on Princes Street, such as Jenners and R W Forsyth. The store made considerable effort at Christmas and its Santa's grotto was incredibly popular.

4. Patrick Thomson's

Simply dubbed "PT's" by the masses, Patrick Thomson's department store on North Bridge was an affordable alternative to the grander department stores found on Princes Street, such as Jenners and R W Forsyth. The store made considerable effort at Christmas and its Santa's grotto was incredibly popular.

