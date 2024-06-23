Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh locals have been sharing their memories of Brattisani's famous fish and chip shops on our Facebook page – and they are all saying the same thing. ‘They were the best chippies ever!’

Brattisani's story begins well over a century ago. The original fish and chip shop, located on Church Lane in Stockbridge, was opened in 1889 by Giuseppe Brattisani, who was part of the first wave of Italian families to settle in the city, having moved here from Parma in the 1870s.

When Giuseppe enlisted with the Italian army during the First World War, the shop was kept going by his wife. Mercifully, he survived the war, and on returning to Edinburgh decided to open a new chippy - the Deep Sea, on Union Place, which he later sold to the Crolla family. After the demolition of Union Place in 1970, the Deep Sea moved to Antigua Street, where it still serves fish and chips to this day.

Next to take over the family business was Giuseppe's son, Joseph, who earned the nickname of “Mr Chips”. At one time or another, he ran five restaurants in Auld Reekie. His sons, Charles and Joe, would then follow in their father’s footsteps.

Charles Brattisani opened his first shop in 1961, lending the family name to what became a hugely-popular chippy on Henderson Row. Joe, meanwhile ran another thriving fish and chip shop on Brougham Place in Tollcross.

In 1966 and 1970 respectively, the brothers Brattisani opened branches in Haymarket and Newington. Both those chippies survived for over three decades, and arguably the most famous of all the Brattisani-run emporiums.

The branch on Newington Road, in particular, is the stuff of local legend. For many people brought up in the city, no hard day’s swim at the Royal Commonwealth (Commie) Pool was complete without a visit to this chippy, which was memorable for its red seating booths.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end. The Haymarket chippy closed its doors for the final time in 2002, with the Newington branch serving its last fish supper just two years later.

It's a case of gone but certainly not forgotten amongst Edinburgh locals. We asked our readers for their memories of Brattisani's famous chippies – and hundreds of you responded. Below are some of those recollections.

David Turnbull wrote: “My dad told us he was taking us out for a meal. Mum thought it would be somewhere posh so we all got dressed up - he took us to Brattisani's at Haymarket. Fish suppers, bread and butter and a pot of tea – and we loved it.”

Lesley Gallier recalled: “Starting my nursing training we stayed in the nurses home round the corner from there in Newington. 1977. We never went hungry . Amazing. Happy days.”

Scott Wilson said: “32p child bus fare from Gracie to Newington for the Commie, then Brattisanis after!”

Dougie Ewart wrote: “Used to come down from the Commy pool with all my mates and then into Brattisani’s for a chippy. I always got sausages and they would give you a few chips if you got a single, with salt & sauce. While your mates who ordered, sometimes you would miss the bus. But it would stop at traffic lights, and you had to run over the road, bolt to the traffic lights, get over the road, and catch it as it stopped around the corner. Laughing as we ran along the road with supper in hand trying to catch the bus... great chippy great times.”

Moira F Gray stated: “Brattisani's at Haymarket after ice skating at Murrayfield on a Friday night. Best ever chippy!

Neil Tomlinson said: “I would always go there after swimming, I also took my daughter once and she listened to some stories. I also loved the tomato chippy sauce on my chips.”

Elizabeth Stanton recalled: Coming out of the Commonwealth Pool starving and heading straight for the best chippy ever. Sitting on the bus eating our supper heading home. Years later, taking our children and sitting in the booths reminiscing.”