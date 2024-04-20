19 lost Edinburgh restaurants and cafes locals would love to see return – including the legendary Mr Boni’s

Right now, it seems like a new restaurant or cafe pops up in Edinburgh every other week, which is great for keeping the Capital’s dining scene fresh and exciting. Sadly, though, we’ve also had to bid farewell to plenty of old favourites in recent years.
1. Mr Boni’s
Located on the corner of Gilmore Place, Mr Boni’s (which started life as the Empress Cafe in 1910) remained popular with locals for generations. The family owned cafe was forced to close in 2002. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
2. The Three Tuns
Well worth the 'weight': The Three Tuns restaurant on Hanover Street in 1966. Photo: Photo: TSPL
3. Brattisani’s
An Edinburgh institution, Brattisani’s served up traditional chip shop fayre for over 100 years from their five shops across the city. Sadly they closed down in 2004. Photo: TSPL
4. The New Yorker
A popular Shandwick Place eatery was The New Yorker Restaurant, an American-style diner that opened to a great deal of fanfare in the early 1960s. Photo: Third Party
