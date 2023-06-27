A new takeaway is set to open its doors in Edinburgh in the coming weeks – and the owners are promising authentic Greek flavours that will leave you craving for more.

As well as a takeaway service, Nixo's Greek Street Food will deliver fresh and healthy cuisine from grilled souvlaki to flavourful famous gyros wraps and fresh zesty salads, right to your doorstep from its location on Portobello High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a passion for quality ingredients, Nixo's menu will offers a delicious range of options to suit every palate.

Nixo's Greek Street Food is set to open on Edinburgh's Portobello High Street.

In a post on Instagram, owners Nick and Jenny wrote: “After a couple weeks of getting this place fit for souvlaki and gyros, we just wanted to finally jump on the grid and introduce ourselves.

“We met almost nine years ago, and like many other couples, we shared an immediate passion for trying new foods and cuisines together. Over the years, we’ve travelled to multiple destinations and always enjoyed trying the local cuisines and exploring new flavours. One of our most memorable times together was when we lived for three months in London together and religiously visited Brick Lane food market every Sunday sampling new foods.

“After travelling to Nick’s home village of Cyprus on many occasions, we decided that the flavours from Cyprus needed to be brought to our hometown of Edinburgh. Cypriot cuisine and Greek cuisine share many similarities. Nick has always loved cooking for other people and I must say that I’ve had the pleasure of sampling all of his recipes to date!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Portobello felt like the perfect area to introduce Nixos Greek Street Food, as we love the community feel that mirrors the tight-knit feel from Nick’s Cypriot village of Pissouri.

“Nick spent his formative years growing up in Cyprus until he moved to Edinburgh at the age of 14. One of Nick’s fondest memories from his childhood was grilling BBQs with his grandad, who taught him all the tricks he knows. Nick believes there’s nothing tastier than high quality ingredients cooked over a flame. This has been a passion project that Nick has longed to do for a long time and the perfect opportunity has finally arisen.

“We are also delighted that superstar Greek chef Vangellis will be heading up the kitchen with Nick to bring you authentic Greek and Cypriot flavours as they should taste. We’re so excited for everyone to try souvlaki, gyros, fresh calamari and other Greek dishes.