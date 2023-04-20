Lovers of Mediterranean cuisine rejoice! An exciting new restaurant promises to bring an ‘authentic taste of Greece with a modern twist’ to Edinburgh.

Kuzina, at 18 Howe Street in the Capital’s New Town, is due to open its doors on April 28.

For owner Konstantinos Karvelis, who arrived in Edinburgh in February 2018, opening this stylish destination it is a dream come true.

He said: “Having graduated from the National Theatre of Greece, and worked as an actor for around 15 years, I have an artistic outlook on life and I believe this is reflected in Kuzina.

“When we found our space in the New Town it required significant upgrade in terms of the presentation of the building. It has been wonderful to use my skills and see my artistic passion come alive in the design and ambience.

“At Kuzina you will enjoy dishes that are a true demonstration of our philosophy – through honest, respectful and mindful cooking we can take you on a journey to explore Greek food like never before. We are excitedly looking forward to welcoming our first diners.”

Renowned for his creativity and flair, Executive Chef Dimitris Dimitriadis has worked alongside many distinguished Greek chefs and at many prestigious restaurants as head chef – both in Greece and abroad.

He said: “Our menu has been created to reflect an authentic taste of Greece and features some of our most traditional and well-loved ingredients.”

Head Chef Konstantinos Sakellariou has worked in several Michelin-starred restaurants, 5 star hotels and private members clubs. He said he has joined Kuzina restaurant to be able to bring his enthusiasm, creativity and attention to detail and to present to Edinburgh diners Greek food with a modern twist.

He continued: “Our signature lamb giouvetsi dish brings together so many delicious flavours that have been part of the Greek palate for centuries.

“Wild fennel, thyme and lemon thyme, sundried tomatoes and of course lamb. It is a personal favourite of mine as it brings back so many happy memories.”

The exterior of the building in the New Town has been thoughtfully developed and features a famous Greek poem – Ithaka by C.P. Cavafy, widely considered the most distinguished Greek poet of the 20th century. This poem was specially selected by Kuzina owner Konstantinos as he wanted to present a sense of the ancient Greek wall paintings carved in stone which is inextricably linked to Greek History.

Kuzina will be open Wednesday and Thursday 12pm-3pm and 5.30pm-9pm; Friday and Saturday 12pm-3pm and 5.30pm-10pm; and Sunday 12pm-8.30pm

