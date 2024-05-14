‘Spectacular’ Edinburgh chippy known for its ‘amazing fish and chips’ up for sale for less than £35k
An Edinburgh chippy which has been described as “spectacular” by some locals has been put up for sale.
Central Business Sales is seeking offers in region of £34,995 for Chippy Junction on Gorgie Road, which benefits from a very high footfall, thanks to its close proximity to Tynecastle Park and Murrayfield Stadium.
The popular takeaway has a 4.2 out of 5 rating on Google, based on 136 reviews. Customers who have visited the chippy in recent months have praised the food as “spectacular”, with some saying the fish and chips in particular were “amazing”.
The agent said: “There has been a takeaway trading from this location for over 50 years. The business benefits from a very high footfall on a daily basis, with the local high school, a 20,000 capacity football stadium and a 60,000 capacity rugby stadium just a short distance away. There is also lots of student accommodation in the area.
“The takeaway offers a freshly prepared menu for sit in, delivery and collection. It offers traditional fish and chips, kebabs, pizzas, curries, burgers and chicken dishes. The takeaway has very high delivery orders due to its location and it also has a 16 cover sit in an area that is very popular.
“The large corner premises are approximately 70m² and are in very good condition. There is a small seating area to the front with a large fully equipped serving area. There is a good sized kitchen and storage area to the rear. All equipment including the frying system, double pizza oven, kebab machine and tandoori oven, is included in the sale.”
The agent added: “The business is being offered on a leasehold basis with 9 years left on the current lease. The rent is £1,500 per calendar month and 100% rates relief applies under the Small Business Bonus Scheme.”
