Edinburgh Hearts pubs: 12 bars around Tynecastle Park where Jambos meet for pre-match pints – in pictures

Win or lose, you can always get served in these boozers...

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th May 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:15 BST

Whether you are popping in for a quick pint before kick-off, toasting victory after the final whistle, or drowning your sorrows after a crushing defeat, these pubs in close proximity to Tynecastle Park are well worth a visit.

Plenty of great bars in the area which welcome Hearts fans, while a few have tradionally been frequented by visiting fans.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 pubs frequented by Hearts fans before and after home games at Tynecastle.

1. Jambo haunts

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 pubs frequented by Hearts fans before and after home games at Tynecastle. Photo: Third Party

Where: 92-94 Gorgie Rd, Edinburgh EH11 2NP

2. The Tynecastle Arms

Where: 92-94 Gorgie Rd, Edinburgh EH11 2NP Photo: Third Party

Where: 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX

3. Athletic Arms (The Diggers)

Where: 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX Photo: Third Party

Where: 227-229 Gorgie Rd, Edinburgh EH11 1TU

4. Stratfords Bar

Where: 227-229 Gorgie Rd, Edinburgh EH11 1TU Photo: Third Party

Related topics:Edinburgh