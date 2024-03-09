17 fabulous Edinburgh fish and chip shops according to readers –including L'Alba D'Oro and Pierinos chippies

What's the best chippie in Edinburgh? We asked our readers to tell us their favourites – and these 17 fish and chip shops were named amongst the Capital’s finest
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:13 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 14:41 GMT

Whether you like your fish supper with chippy brown sauce, tomato ketchup or tartare sauce, there’s no doubt the people of Edinburgh love a good chippy tea.

The Capital, of course, has no shortage of fabuous fish and chip shops, so we asked our readers to tell us the best ones. Hundreds of you responded – and here are 17 of the best places to order fish and chips, and what people had to say about their favourite chippy.

We asked our readers on social media to tell us their favourite Edinburgh fish and chip shops. Pictured is L'Alba D'Oro.

1. 17 of Edinburgh's best chippies, according to EEN readers

Address: 94 Northfield Broadway, Edinburgh EH8 7RU. One customer said: Always amazing service and food. Best chippy in Edinburgh without a doubt.

2. Giovanni's Fish and Chips Italian Takeaway

Address: Harbour, 23A Pier Place, Newhaven, Edinburgh. One customer said: 'Best fish and chips I've ever had. Lots of options available, quick service and quality of the food is excellent.'.

3. The Fishmarket

Address: 77-79 Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3RJ. One customer said: This was our first fish & chips in the UK and it was beyond expectations! We loved the taste, freshness, generous portion and the people.

4. The Chippy by Spencer

