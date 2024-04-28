Beloved Edinburgh chippy Cafe Piccante available for lease after sad closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site of a former Edinburgh fish and chip shop has been made available to lease following its sudden closure.

The unit previously occupied by Cafe Piccante on East Norton Street is said to offer an “ideal opportunity” for an operator to take on a hot food takeaway in an “excellent trading location close to Edinburgh city centre”.

Not to be confused with the other Cafe Piccante on nearby Broughton Street, the Abbeyhill chippy was much loved by locals before the owners decided to shut up shop.

The site of Edinburgh fish and chip shop Cafe Piccante is now available to lease following its sudden closure. Photo: Cafe Piccante

It is now being advertised by RightBiz, with a leasehold price of £25,000 and an annual rent of £18,000. It is described as having a “good range of fixtures and fittings throughout” and the “potential to adapt for a variety of cuisine”.

The listing continues: “The property is close to the junction with Easter Road and is not far from Meadowbank Retail Park. The Abbeyhill area in which the unit is situated is just one mile east of Edinburgh city centre, not far from Leith Walk whilst the likes of Arthur’s Seat, Holyrood Palace and and the Royal Mile are all reachable within a 15 minute stroll.

“This property offers an ideal opportunity for an operator to take on a full class 3 hot food takeaway in an enviable trading location close to Edinburgh city centre. Previously operating as a fish and chip shop, the premises are still equipped as such but could be utilised for any number of offerings. There is a pizza oven, kebab skewer, selection of refrigeration along with chipper and peeler.

“The location benefits from a good level of footfall as well as being on one of Edinburgh’s busiest routes, recent student accommodation developments nearby has added to the catchment area.

“The business previously traded with a late licence, this would need to be reapplied for should the new tenant wish. Please note that the current trading name will need to be de-branded”.