Fish and chips Edinburgh: 10 best UK cities for fish and chips revealed, and where Edinburgh's chippies rank

See how Edinburgh fares as the UK's best chippies are unveiled
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

Britain's best cities for fish and chips have been revealed – and Edinburgh has claimed a place (or should that be ‘plaice’) on the list.

It’s no secret that we are a nation of chippy lovers, and new research by the team at Betway has now revealed which cities come out on top for their fish and chips offerings.

Taking a seedlist of some of the most populated cities, as well as some of the most popular staycation destinations in the UK, the team set out to discover which cities reign as the best spots to enjoy a classic fish and chips to help hungry Brits plan their next trip around their favourite cuisine.

Britain's best cities for fish and chips have been revealed – and Edinburgh has claimed a place on the list.Britain's best cities for fish and chips have been revealed – and Edinburgh has claimed a place on the list.
Bristol has been named the fish and chips capital of the UK. The English city earned a score of 60.6 out of 80 against a number of factors including menu options, vegan alternatives, and social media attention, beating Nottingham and London, in second and third, respectively,

Betway described Bristol as “the perfect place to enjoy a chippy with a picturesque view”.

Edinburgh, we know, has some fabulous chippies, and the Scottish capital came a credible fourth on the list. Completing the top 10 was Glasgow, in 10th place, with an overall score of 45.0/80.

The report also discovered that Auld Reekie has 95 fish and chip shops nestled throughout the city, whereas Glasgow has a whopping 149, which is the fifth highest in the study.

When comparing the top-rated fish and chip shop in each city, the report found that Edinburgh ranks in eighth place for its number of menu items, as its highest-rated chippy (Salvatore's) has 72 options to choose from, 24 of which are vegetarian-friendly.

See how the top 10 cities ranked in the report:

The top 10 cities for fish and chips, according to the research from Betway, are:

1: Bristol (score of 60.6)

2: Nottingham (score of 59.8)

3: London (score of 58.3)

4: Edinburgh (score of 55.6)

5: Leicester (score of 55)

6: Brighton (score of 54.3)

7: York (score of 49.2)

8: Liverpool (score of 47.9)

9: Birmingham (score of 46.8)

10: Glasgow (score of 45)

