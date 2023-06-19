An Edinburgh fish and chip shop is celebrating after being named as the ‘Best in Edinburgh’ at this year’s Scottish Chippy Awards.

Marchmont Road-based #Fish are famed locally for their thoughtfully-sourced fish and chips, burgers and vegan options. From haddock to halibut, from lobster to ;angoustine, the family-run eatery has served an impressive 97 different varieties of seafood since they first opened.

Taking to Facebook after their awards win, the owners wrote: “We're absolutely thrilled to announce that #Fish has been named ‘Best in Edinburgh’ at The Scottish Chippy Awards 2023!

Edinburgh fish and chip shop #Fish is celebrating after being named as the ‘Best in Edinburgh’ at this year’s Scottish Chippy Awards. Photos #Fish

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to our dedicated team who work tirelessly to deliver the best fish and chips in town, and to YOU, our amazing customers, who have supported us every step of the way. We wouldn't be here without you!

“This award is a testament to our passion for providing the highest quality seafood, our commitment to environmentally-friendly practices, and our promise to offer a welcoming experience for all of our guests.

“We're proud to serve you the best of Edinburgh, and we're excited to continue making waves in the Scottish culinary scene”.

Last month, another two Edinburgh chippies were named among the UK’s top ten spots for fish and chips.