Fish and chips Edinburgh: Family-run fish and chip shop crowned ‘Best in Edinburgh’ at Scottish Chippy Awards
An Edinburgh fish and chip shop is celebrating after being named as the ‘Best in Edinburgh’ at this year’s Scottish Chippy Awards.
Marchmont Road-based #Fish are famed locally for their thoughtfully-sourced fish and chips, burgers and vegan options. From haddock to halibut, from lobster to ;angoustine, the family-run eatery has served an impressive 97 different varieties of seafood since they first opened.
Taking to Facebook after their awards win, the owners wrote: “We're absolutely thrilled to announce that #Fish has been named ‘Best in Edinburgh’ at The Scottish Chippy Awards 2023!
“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to our dedicated team who work tirelessly to deliver the best fish and chips in town, and to YOU, our amazing customers, who have supported us every step of the way. We wouldn't be here without you!
“This award is a testament to our passion for providing the highest quality seafood, our commitment to environmentally-friendly practices, and our promise to offer a welcoming experience for all of our guests.
“We're proud to serve you the best of Edinburgh, and we're excited to continue making waves in the Scottish culinary scene”.
Last month, another two Edinburgh chippies were named among the UK’s top ten spots for fish and chips.
Ahead of National Fish & Chip Day June 2, Betway dished up the best spots to indulge in the British classic, from chippies to seaside fish bars. In fourth place on the list was Victoria Street favourite Bertie's Proper Fish & Chips, while Broughton Street venue The Chippy By Spencer took joint ninth spot.