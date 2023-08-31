German discount supermarket will be welcome addition to Edinburgh retail park – and will include its own in-house bakery

Discount supermarket Lidl is set to open a new store at an Edinburgh retail park – and the opening date has now been announced.

As previously reported in the Edinburgh Evening News, Lidl is set to move into the large unit at Meadowbank Shopping Park previously occupied by TK Maxx before its sudden closure in February.

It will become the second grocery store at the Abbeyhill retail park, joining the Sainsbury's superstore there.

Now, it has been revealed that Lidl will open the doors of its new branch in Edinburgh next Spring.

The store, which is expected to create 40 new jobs, will feature a massive sales area at a space of 1,280 square meters.

It will also come with an in-store bakery and customer toilets equipped with baby-changing facilities.

Gordon Rafferty, Lidl GB's Regional Head of Property, said: "We're thrilled to be progressing well on another Lidl store for the residents of Edinburgh, providing the people of Scotland's capital with further access to high-quality products at best-value prices.