Plans having been approved for Poundland to extend into an empty unit next door

A huge discount store could be set to open in an Edinburgh shopping centre, with plans having been approved for Poundland to extend into an empty unit next door.

The Poundland store at Newkirkgate, Leith, would double in size under the plans, which could see the extended store open early next year. The bargain chain hopes to take over the former Bright House shop next door, after an application to expand into the former Bright House unit was granted permission by the council.

It’s understood that discussions are ongoing regarding a lease but Poundland confirmed the extension could open early next year. Under the plans the store would occupy both units at 3-4 Newkirkgate and create a ‘megastore’.

Poundland store sign . Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

A staff member said: “We are going to be extending into the shop unit next door. The shop will double in size to be a megastore. It’s good to see things progressing at the centre, after Farmfoods closed and the Lidl was shut for a while for refurbishment. It could mean extra jobs too but we don’t know the full details of that yet.”

Other stores at the shopping centre include Lidl, Costa Coffee, Card Factory, Boots, Greggs and Poundstretcher as well as a charity shop and newsagent. Previous tenants of the retail unit, BrightHouse, had 200 stores across the UK but the company collapsed due to compensation claims from customers who could not afford to pay back their loans on items.