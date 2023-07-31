A global clothing chain is set to breathe life into Princes Street with their first Scottish store, set to open in the former BHS building on the famous thoroughfare.

Now they have asked for permission to add signs with their logo to the shopfront on the historic building, which is being refurbished by architecture firm CDA. Under plans, the unit would reopen as a retail space over three storeys. The firm confirmed the redevelopment of the B-listed building, which will feature retail space on the basement, ground and upper ground floor levels.

Redevelopment of the former BHS store

It comes after listed building consent in respect of internal and external alterations to the existing listed building and partial demolition at 64 Princes Street, and relocation of existing police box on Rose Street, was approved in 2017.

An adjoining building on Rose Street was demolished to create two restaurant and retail units and entrance to a hotel and rooftop restaurant. The hotel and restaurant make up the upper levels of both the Princes Street and Rose Street buildings.

Permission was granted to remove the British Homes Store signage to the granite clad canopy and the clothing brand is now awaiting consent for installation of their signage to go up. The application to erect signage was submitted on July 24.

The Japanese retail brand which started as a textiles manufacturer describes itself as ‘redefining clothing'. It specialises in wardrobe staples made from high quality materials and does free alterations.