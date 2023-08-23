The Stockbridge bakery opened its doors four weeks ago, but popular demand has seen the new shop sell out of pastries just after hours of opening at 8am leaving some customers ‘disgruntled’

The owner of a popular Edinburgh bakery has said she has been verbally abused by customers in recent weeks after the success of her new business has seen the Stockbridge shop sell out of pastries in a matter of hours.

Darcie Maher, owner and head baker of Lannan Bakery, took to social media over the weekend informing her 24,000 Instagram followers about the recent abuse both online and in person, including one incident where an angry customer walked into the kitchen to tell the 25-year-old entrepreneur she should ‘be ashamed of herself.’

Opening on July 29 on Hamilton Place, Lannan Bakery has become a huge hit in the Capital, with some customers having queued for two hours to get inside the bakery and the local business selling out of pasties by 11am. But the popularity of the shop has also caused some customers to direct their disappointment and anger at the shop owner after being told they are sold out of certain items.

Lannan Bakery owner, Darcie Maher, said she has been verbally abused in recent weeks after some customers were unable to buy pastries. Photo: Lannan Bakery

Speaking to the Evening News, Darcie said: “We get four or five bad reviews a day on google and at least two or three people coming into the bakery to complain. I can take a certain amount of negative comments but the amount we have been getting because of our success is completely uncalled for.

“This is a small bakery – there are only so many pastries that fit on a tray, there’s only so many trays that fit in a proofer so there is a capacity. But people come in and say that we need to make more – I’m making more pasties now than I was making for four shops a few years ago.

“We are making so much pastry I am working 17 to 20 hour shifts a day and my staff are working their very very best to keep up with the demand and we are still getting people coming in every day saying ‘you need to make more’, ‘it’s ridiculous you’re selling out – you need to try harder’ and it’s just really disheartening.”

Darcie, who has dreamed of opening her own bakery since she was four years old, said she has invested in a larger mixer and already had to recruit more staff to satisfy the demand. She said: “We are making over 600 units a day which is insane for a bakery this size. I’ve never put more of my time and effort into something in my life and to have so many people so disgruntled over not getting a pastry - it’s completely ridiculous.

The bakery's appeal is so great some are waiting up to two hours to get a pastry. Photo: Lannan Bakery

“Someone told me it was the biggest disappointment of their life because we had sold out of croissants - it’s so out of control and it’s so ridiculous and some people need to gain some perspective. It’s not meant to be stressful and it’s turned into this beast that is uncontrollable because I have so many people coming in getting so annoyed.”

Darcie added: “I’ve even had someone coming in accusing us of being a front for something because we’re always sold out which is completely insane. Others have said it’s a PR stunt and we’re giving things away for free – I’ve not given anything away for free, everything that’s happening at this bakery is happening because I have worked hard for 10 years to make it what it is.”