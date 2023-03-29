Affluent Edinburgh suburb set for dozens of 'age exclusive' luxury homes and flats

Cruden Homes said the 48 luxury homes in sought-after Barnton would cater for homeowners aged 55 years and over. The Barnton Avenue West development will encompass a mix of accommodation styles, including “executive” three-bedroom semi-detached houses and a range of contemporary apartments. Facilities on-site will include a “club lounge” and guest suite, along with private parking spaces and communal electrical vehicle charging points.

The firm recently received a NextGeneration Project In Design gold award for the planned development, which promises to be one of the most sustainable housing developments in the country. It is only the second housebuilder in the UK to receive this award.

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes, said: “With demand for age exclusive developments growing exponentially, we’re excited to bring these high-quality new homes to Barnton. To receive the NextGeneration gold award for this development has been a fantastic achievement and solidifies our team’s commitment to going above and beyond the industry’s standards for sustainability. This new development includes a number of additional hotel style amenities that support our vision to create a thriving, social community that does not compromise on exclusivity or style.”

A visualisation of the Barnton development. The homes are due to launch for sale in summer 2023 and the first phase of completion is expected in early 2024.