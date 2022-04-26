Set to the north-west of the city centre, between Cramond and Corstorphine Hill, Barton is perhaps most famous for being home to The Royal Burgess Golfing Society, one of the oldest golf societies in the world.

The club is said to have been formed in 1735, with a clubhouse dating from 1896 and a parkland course designed by Tom Morris and Willie Park Jnr, with later changed made by legendary course designer James Braid.

The main streets of Barnton Avenue and West Barnton Avenue are located on the former estate of Barnton House, and contain large villas dating back to the early 20th century.

All that remains of Barnton House is a pair of ornate gate pillars on Whitehouse Loan.

The housing stock also contains a number of blocks of modern apartments, while the former Barnton Hotel, which dates back to 1895, was converted into flat in 2016.

Barnton is also home to the Royal High School of Edinburgh and Barnton Quarry, the location of a secret underground bunker which, in the event of nuclear war, would have served as the regional seat of government for Scotland until it was abandoned in 1985.

Here are 24 pictures to take you back to Barnton in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read more:

1. A lot of bottle The Wine Lodge at the Barnton Hotel in May 1966. Photo: Denis Straughan Photo Sales

2. Old boys The 'Old Boys' wait to start Queen Elizabeth Coronation Cup in the Schools Golf matches at Barnton in September 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Bird's eye view An aerial picture of Barnton taken in April 1960. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Ready to move in A newly-completed McTaggart and Mickel house in Barnton in February 1959. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales