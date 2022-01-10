Aldi in 2022 price pledge as chain hails 'best ever' Christmas trading

The group said sales lifted 0.4 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier, when grocery stores had been buoyed by lockdown measures affecting hospitality businesses.

Aldi claimed that figures from research firm Kantar show it was the “only major supermarket” to increase its sales for December.

Giles Hurley, UK chief executive of the German-owned chain, welcomed the performance and said the retailer was boosted by strong sales of its premium product lines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi, which has some 950 stores across the UK, is set to continue its rapid expansion over the new year, with plans to open more than 100 sites. Picture: Daniel Graves

He also said the group will commit to offering shoppers the lowest grocery prices throughout 2022.

“There's no doubt that 2021 was a long and difficult year for lots of people, but our amazing colleagues stopped at nothing as they came together to deliver the Christmas that our customers deserved,” Hurley said.

“As we look ahead, the top priority for most families this year will be managing their household budgets in the face of rising living costs. As the cheapest supermarket in Britain, Aldi will always offer the lowest prices for groceries, no matter what, and continue to support our British farmers and producers.”

During the festive period, Aldi sold more than 43 million mince pies and 118 million Brussels sprouts.

The retailer, which has some 950 stores across the UK, is set to continue its rapid expansion over the new year, with plans to open more than 100 sites.

A message from the Editor: