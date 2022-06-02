Boost for Adam & Co as Canaccord Genuity completes Punter Southall Wealth deal

The PSW Scotland team will be moving to Adam & Company Wealth Management – which was acquired by Canaccord Genuity last year – under the leadership of Graham Storrie.

The move will see the Edinburgh-based team increase by 50 per cent and “significantly” bolster Adam & Company’s financial planning expertise.

Tim Wishart, PSW’s head of Scotland and the north of England, will join Mr Storrie’s leadership team along with Peter Young, PSW’s head of financial planning in Scotland and the north of England, with a focus on growing the business in Scotland. The PSW team will move to Adam & Co’s new Edinburgh office this month.

Mr Storrie said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome [PSW] colleagues to our team in Edinburgh and bolster our investment management and financial planning offering to clients. With our combined heritage and service reputation, backed by Canaccord Genuity, I’m excited about the growth of Adam & Co and the strength of our offer here in Scotland.”

David Esfandi, head of CGWM UK, said: "We are so pleased to welcome the PSW team, which brings a strong and complementary fit for our advice-led offering and builds on our footprint in the UK, including an expanded presence in Scotland.

"The addition of PSW will enhance our capabilities and will strengthen our model-based product and service offering to address the increasingly complex wealth management and financial planning needs of our clients."