Banking hub: 19 new hubs recommended to replace 2025 Santander closures across UK - full list of locations
- 19 new banking hubs have been recommended to fill gaps left by Santander branch closures
- The hubs will offer essential face-to-face banking services, shared by multiple banks
- Locations are prioritised for areas with limited access to banking services
- The Government aims to establish 350 banking hubs by the end of this Parliament
- 139 banking hubs are already operational, with 224 recommended so far
The establishment of 19 new banking hubs has been recommended by Link, the cash access network, following Santander UK's decision to close nearly 100 branches.
Link has revealed a list of locations that it says need to see the introduction of banking hubs in order to fill holes in in-person services left by Santander’s closures.
A banking hub functions similarly to a traditional bank branch, but it is shared by several banks.
They are designed to maintain essential face-to-face banking services for communities affected by branch closures, and provide a space where customers of multiple banks can carry out everyday transactions.
Each hub offers counter services managed by Post Office staff, allowing customers from any bank to withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments, and handle routine transactions.
The hubs also feature private areas where customers can meet with community bankers for more complex matters that require expert advice or privacy. Banks operate on a rotating schedule, meaning staff from different providers are available on different days.
Where could new banking hubs be opened?
On Wednesday (March 19), Santander revealed plans to close 95 branches, leaving it with 349 branches after the restructure.
Of the 19 hubs recommended by Link, 18 were prompted by Santander’s announcement, with one - in Tonbridge, Kent - coming about as a result of a community request.
Banking hubs are typically established in towns and rural areas that have been left with limited or no bank branches due to closures.
They are prioritised for locations where the loss of traditional banking services has a significant impact on residents and businesses, particularly in areas with a high number of elderly or less digitally connected customers.
Link has recommended a total of 224 hubs so far, with the Government pledging to deliver 350 banking hubs throughout this Parliament. Cash Access UK will now oversee the implementation of these hubs, with 139 already operational.
Since 2022, Link has evaluated 1,879 bank branch closures and continues to receive community requests for improved cash access.
The 19 new locations across the UK earmarked for a banking hub are:
- Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex
- Billericay, Essex
- Dover, Kent
- Droitwich, Worcestershire
- Dunstable, Bedfordshire
- East Grinstead, West Sussex
- Holyhead, Anglesey
- Ilkley, West Yorkshire
- Larne, Antrim
- Maldon, Essex
- Morley, West Yorkshire
- North Walsham, Norfolk
- Redcar, North Yorkshire
- Saffron Walden, Essex
- St Annes-on-the-Sea, Lancashire
- Turriff, Aberdeenshire
- Uckfield, East Sussex
- Urmston, Great Manchester
- Tonbridge, Kent (a location which was confirmed by Link following a successfully appealed community request)
John Howells, chief executive of Link, said: “Banking hubs continue to prove popular, and we’re delighted to announce that 19 new locations will benefit from their services in the future.
“The hubs will make a real difference for the millions of people who still rely on cash. We’re committed to keeping cash on the high street, and will continue recommending banking hubs where they are needed.”
