Black Friday is upon us and – while it’s great tracking down deals before Christmas – it’s also important to support our local businesses.

Small Business Saturday has been introduced to encourage people to shop with the variety of wonderful traders in their local community. Especially after the tough time many have had in the pandemic.

To show some support, we asked our readers their favourite small businesses in Edinburgh. This is what they said.

1. The Gift Tree "Fabulous cafe and great gifts," said one reader about The Gift Tree in Station Road. This independent cafe and gift shop offers local crafters the opportunity to display bespoke gifts. Photo: The Gift Tree Corstorphine Photo Sales

2. Ruby Rose Ruby Rose upcycling store in Roseburn Terrace stocks the coveted Frenchic furniture paint and many quirky gifts. "A great wee shop," wrote one reader, "The owner is a lovely lady who sells upcycled furniture and also does commissions. Saves a fortune on buying new too!" Photo: Ruby Rose Photo Sales

3. House of Hound House of Hound is a boutique pet supply shop in Roseburn Terrace, serving everything from adorable onesies to pup pamper sets and quality dog food. "Darren and staff are fantastic," said one reader. Photo: House of Hound Photo Sales

4. Tattie Shaws Tattie Shaws is a "brilliant" family-runt greengrocer in Leith Walk, serving fresh produce from all over the world. "A local treasure," wrote one customer, "Great value on some of the best produce around." Photo: Google Photo Sales