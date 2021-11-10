For years, it's been one of the Capital’s most dynamic and bustling shopping streets, connecting Leith with the heart of Edinburgh.

But, with the coronavirus pandemic and seemingly endless tram works, it has been a tough time for businesses in Leith Walk. Sadly, we’ve already lost some of these treasured traders and the ones still standing need support more than ever.

We asked readers on our Facebook page to share their favourite businesses in Edinburgh’s longest and most vibrant shopping street.

This list includes businesses in Leith Walk, but also some in Elm Row and other adjoining roads which have also been affected.

1. Storries Storries is a hugely loved bakery at 279 Leith Walk. Their pies and pastries are the stuff of legend in Edinburgh, with one reader saying: "Many a night after walking home from town without being able to get a taxi we would stopped off for a yummy sausage roll."

2. Regions Beyond Edinburgh's "home for dark art", Regions Beyond is a tattoo studio at 361 Leith Walk which creates custom ink and artwork "for all your dark, wondrous, gloomy needs". Check out their Instagram @regions_beyond_tattoos for some inspiration.

3. Silver Bowl Silver Bowl is a Chinese restaurant and takeaway at 311 Leith Walk. It was opened in 1968 by Ah Chin Chan and Yee Mui 'Mama' Chan, a brave move at a time when Chinese food was more of a "novelty" here in the UK. Customers would queue down the street for Mama Chan's special curry and Silver Bowl is still here 53 years on.

4. Woodland Creatures Based at 260-262 Leith Walk, Woodland Creatures is a chilled gastropub with local cask ales, cocktails, and vegan friendly fare. The food is truly scrumptious - from mac 'n' cheese to hearty Sunday roasts - and there are often offers like two-for-one on their tasty bar bites.