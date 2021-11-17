Christmas supermarket opening times: when do Tesco and other supermarkets open at Christmas?

Whether you’re nipping out for last-minute trimmings or need to dash out to get a quick gift for someone special, don’t be left empty-handed this Christmas.

Here are all the supermarket opening times for chains across the country, so you know who’s got your back during the holiday season.

Remember that individual store times may vary, so it’s always worth a quick check on your local store’s website to be safe.

Morrisons, like many other chains, will run extended hours in the lead-up to Christmas.

When does Tesco open at Christmas?

Larger Tesco stores will likely have extended opening hours in the days before Christmas Eve, although this is not yet confirmed.

Stores are expected to be closed on December 25th and December 26th.

Tesco Express may have different opening times, depending on the location.

When does Asda open at Christmas?

Asda has not yet confirmed its 2021 opening times but we can look back at 2020 for an idea of what the chain might do.

Last year, Asda shut all of its stores on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All shops across the country closed at 7pm on December 24th, reopening on December 27th.

When does Lidl open at Christmas?

Like Asda, Lidl has not yet confirmed the dates for 2021, but were shut on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, so we can expect the stores will also be shut on December 25th and 26th this year too.

Lidl also opened at 7am and shut at 11pm from December 19th until December 23rd, so we might also expect to see these extended hours then as well.

This applies to all Lidl stores, except those inside the M25, which stay open from 10 am to 7pm on December 26th.

When do Sainsbury's open at Christmas?

Most Sainsbury’s stores will open with extended hours from 6am until midnight on December 21st, 22nd, and 23rd this year.

Christmas Eve hours are reduced to 6am until 7pm in larger stores, while Sainbury’s locals will stay open longer on Christmas Eve, until 9pm.

All stores, including petrol stations, will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and re-open at 10am the next day.

When do Morrisons open at Christmas?

For 2021, Morrisons will close all the stores on Christmas Day and Boxing day, reopening on December 27th.

Most stores will run extended hours in the run-up to Christmas, but this varies in different locations so you should check your local supermarket for the longer shopping times.

When do Aldi open at Christmas?

Aldi are also extending the opening hours before Christmas, staying open until 6pm on December 24th.

All stores will close on December 25th and 26th, and opening again from 8am until 8pm in between Christmas and the New Yea.

You can also shop until 6pm on New Year’s Eve.

When do M&S open at Christmas?

M&S’s food-only stores will stay open until midnight from December 20th to December 23rd.

On Christmas Eve, all of the nation’s 400 shops will close at 8pm and stay closed until December 27th, breaking the chain’s habit of usually staying open on December 26th.

When do Waitrose open at Christmas?

Most Waitrose stores will stay open until 11pm in the week before Christmas, but this can vary from store to store.