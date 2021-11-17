Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The new store will be run by manager Scott Woodburn, along with a team of 30 colleagues from the local community, and provide more customers with access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products.

The store will offer fresh, Scottish meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range - which was recently voted ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ by readers of Good Housekeeping magazine for the second year running - exclusive Beers, Wines and Spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

The low-price shop is set to open its 100th Scottish store.

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015, Scott Woodburn and his team will be joined by Team GB gold medallist Katie Archibald to celebrate the store opening and cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Aldi Store Manager Scott Woodburn said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store at Hermiston Gait Retail Park. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Katie Archibald join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Cycling star Katie Archibald added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

