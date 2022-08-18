Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an impressive combined age of 110, 101-year-old Ina Bickerton and nine-year old Chloe Carruthers cut the ribbon on Lidl Corstorphine, officially marking the German supermarket chain’s 110th store in Scotland.

The 110-year-old duo were applauded by family, friends and excited Corstorphine residents – many of whom had queued up outside for a first look at the opening weekend bargains in the middle aisle.

According to Lidl, customers who visit the store over opening weekend will be able to take full advantage of numerous discounts on selected outdoor, home and kitchen products, while stocks last.

Offers include an Mspa Inflatable Whirlpool Hot Tub for £199.99 (available on 18.08.22), a party table with ice bucket for £24.99 (available on 18.08.22) and a bluetooth speaker for £19.99 (available on 20.08.22).

Located in the former Currys PC World site on Glasgow Road, Lidl’s Corstorphine store brings with it a 1,256m² sales area that will be open from 8am-10pm Monday-Sunday and offers customers an in-store bakery, toilets with changing facilities, and an upgraded car park.

Around 35 new jobs have been created, and the new store forms part of Lidl’s £1.3 billion investment in Great Britain for 2021 and 2022.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property for Scotland, Gordon Rafferty, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have played a part in making Lidl’s 110th store a reality, but we are especially thankful to Corstorphine residents – Ina and Chloe – for helping us welcome our first customers through the doors.