Doors to the new store will open in August and will further strengthen the already impressive premium sportswear offer at the centre, which includes a Nike Factory Outlet, Adidas, North Face, Under Armour and New Balance.

The Puma store will occupy more than 3,090 sq ft in the outlet centre.

Karen Stewart, centre manager at Livingston Designer Outlet said: “Our sportswear offer has always been hugely appealing to our loyal guests, so we are naturally delighted to welcome Puma to Livingston Designer Outlet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sportwear giant Puma is set to open a new store in West Lothian next month.

“With fitness and wellbeing still massively at the forefront of our minds following the pandemic, more and more consumers are continuing to adopt a much more active lifestyle and are dressing accordingly.

“Plus the trend towards more relaxed and athleisure inspired dressing is here to stay, so we can really capitalise on this with our retail mix right now.

“By adding Puma to our mix of brands we can now offer even more choice and variety and we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the new Puma store in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Ben Hughes, general manager of Puma UKI, said: “We are very excited to be joining Scotland’s largest outlet centre and entering the outlet market there for the first time at Livingston Designer Outlet.

The outlet model has seen great success even throughout the past year and we know this will build upon our already thriving business whilst providing this new retail experience to our customers in Scotland.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.