The fast food chain recently revealed it would be rolling out Happy Meals for adults, complete with a special toy.

From today (October 3), diners at McDonald's are able to purchase the limited edition boxes – each containing a Big Mac or nuggets, fries, a drink and one of four collectible figurines.

But only on the other side of the pond.

McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults won’t come to the UK, the fast food giant has confirmed. Image: McDonald’s USA

