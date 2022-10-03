McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults not coming to UK, burger chain confirms
McDonald's fans have been left disappointed after the burger chain announced that its roll-out of adult Happy Meals in the US will not be coming to the UK.
By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:29 pm
Updated
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:29 pm
The fast food chain recently revealed it would be rolling out Happy Meals for adults, complete with a special toy.
From today (October 3), diners at McDonald's are able to purchase the limited edition boxes – each containing a Big Mac or nuggets, fries, a drink and one of four collectible figurines.
But only on the other side of the pond.
Most Popular
A spokesperson for the franchise confirmed in a statement: “We have no plans to roll this out in the UK.”