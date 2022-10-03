News you can trust since 1873
McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults not coming to UK, burger chain confirms

McDonald's fans have been left disappointed after the burger chain announced that its roll-out of adult Happy Meals in the US will not be coming to the UK.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:29 pm
The fast food chain recently revealed it would be rolling out Happy Meals for adults, complete with a special toy.

From today (October 3), diners at McDonald's are able to purchase the limited edition boxes – each containing a Big Mac or nuggets, fries, a drink and one of four collectible figurines.

But only on the other side of the pond.

McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults won’t come to the UK, the fast food giant has confirmed. Image: McDonald’s USA

A spokesperson for the franchise confirmed in a statement: “We have no plans to roll this out in the UK.”

