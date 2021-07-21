St James Quarter: Hamleys toyshop gears up to open Edinburgh store

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

While the retailer has committed to the Capital shop, it has yet to confirm a date for opening, saying only it will be “in the coming weeks”.

Billed as ‘The Finest Toy Shop in the World’, Hamleys will join the 1.7 million sq ft shopping district occupying over 2,475 sq ft within the galleria and will create 10 new job opportunities in the capital.

Hamley's is due to open at some point, though the company is tight-lipped on when that will be.

Hamleys, who have been a household name for over 260 years, aims to ‘bring toys to life’ for children and families by encouraging fun and play within their store and offering engaging experiences through their expert toy demonstrators.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter said: “It’s really exciting to be welcoming another iconic brand to the St James Quarter family. We want to ensure that every visit to The Quarter is a delightful and memorable experience for the entire family and we really think that between the new Hamleys, and the already opened LEGO store, parents and children have lots to enjoy.

“Hamleys is so much more than just a toy shop, the brand focuses on bringing their games and toys to life adding an exciting experiential element to any shopping trip. Guests can celebrate birthdays and special occasions in style, and we are of course already eagerly anticipating what the festive season will bring with Hamleys!”

Mr. Sumeet Yadav, Chief Executive Officer - Global Retail Business, Reliance Brands Limited added: “We are delighted to open soon at St James Quarter. Every year more than 10 million families visit us across the world for a unique Hamleys experience where we bring to life many Worlds of Play. Every visit to Hamleys is a reward in itself, the toy purchase is a bonus for the child. I am sure children will build lasting memories of fun and joy while adults will relive memories of their childhood at Hamleys in Edinburgh.”

This latest signing at St James Quarter, which recently opened the first phase of its retail, dining and leisure elements in June this year, underscores the Scottish capital’s global appeal and further bolsters the St James Quarter leisure offer.