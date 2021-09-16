St James Quarter to get new Alchemist bar and restaurant, offering a 'mystical apothecary of theatre-served cocktails'

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The site aims to become a must-visit in the Capital, offering “a mystical apothecary of ‘theatre served’ cocktails" alongside all-day casual dining.

Customers will enter the 6,091sq ft, 170-cover space via a lobby featuring star sign projections before an immersive elevator experience to the fourth floor.

To say they have a variety of concoctions would be an understatement.

Opening at the end of October, 60 new employees will join The Alchemist team, who will all be "fully trained in the dark art of molecular mixology”.

Jenny McPhee, Brand Director, said of the opening: “From ancient alchemists to modern mystics, Edinburgh’s association with alchemy spans thousands of years and the city has long been described as a hotbed for spirituality - what better place to open our first Scottish site?

“We know we’re going to feel right at home here and look forward to welcoming Scots seeking an unconventional drinking and dining experience to The Alchemist Edinburgh at St. James Quarter.”

The Alchemist employs a hint of theatrics in its menu.

Next month,bosses at the Alchemist say they are set to announce details of brand partnerships exclusive to the Edinburgh site, which will bring a series of firsts to the city’s cocktail scene.

