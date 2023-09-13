Dunbar butchers closes after nearly three decades of serving the local community

An East Lothian butcher has closed his Dunbar shop after nearly 30 years in business after what he described as “the hardest year yet”.

Peter Whitecross said the closure was due to “ever increasing overheads and stock increases” in a note placed on the Dunbar High Street shop’s window last week. In the emotional note, Peter thanked his family, staff and the local community for their support, but revealed that rising costs have left him with no choice but to close his popular business.

He said: “Twenty-seven years a butcher in Dunbar, half my lifetime, but this last year has been the hardest yet. Due to ever increasing overheads and stock increases it is with much regret and sadness that we cannot continue. This has been a very difficult decision.

Stock photo of Peter Whitecross Butchers at Dunbar High Street, which has sadly closed its doors after 27 years in business.

“My staff, Pauline, my partner and my rock, she has kept me sane over this past year. Kept me out of trouble, hiding the vodka every night. Of course, myself, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for the love and support over the many years. Thank you, you are amazing.”

He also urged his loyal customers to support the High Street during this current cost of living crisis, in particular local butchers J McKirdy's in East Linton, Andersons in North Berwick, Kevin Watt in Haddington and Stevie McMasters in Tranent.