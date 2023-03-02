News you can trust since 1873
The 7 best Edinburgh shops, from Longstone butchers to Fopp, as recommended by us

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
2 minutes ago

In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at our favourite shops in Edinburgh. With so many independent and national chain shops to choose from, we reveal where we most enjoy going to shop in the Capital.Among our favourites is a butcher’s shop in Longstone, a record shop in Newington and a landmark family-run shop on Elm Row which has served Edinburgh customers for 89 years.

1. Harris and Sons Quality Meats

Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose this Longstone butcher's shop as his favourite shop in Edinburgh. He said: "When the shop was threatened with closure due to the retirement of local legend Bob Campbell, I and the local community were devastated. Thankfully local man Mark Nayer took on the shop so I can still pick up all the tasty food he produces and serves, including the shop's famous delicious pies!"

2. Fopp

Evening News reporter Anna Bryan's favourite Edinburgh shop is Fopp, which recently moved from its Rose Street premises (pictured) to a larger store on Shandwick Place. Anna said: "Fopp is definitely my favourite shop in Edinburgh. I used to spend hours browsing records and books in the Rose Street store - and plan to do the same in the new location on Shandwick Place.''

3. TK Maxx

The TK Maxx store at Fort Kinnaird is the favourite Edinburgh shop for Evening News reporter Rachel Mackie, who said: "I can always find something I like."

4. Tills Bookshop

Choosing his favourite Edinburgh shop, Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart said: "Tills is a beautiful secondhand bookshop on Hope Park Crescent, near The Meadows. I've been hitting them up for years now, and I've lost count of the number of rare editions I've picked up there. It's a literary treasure trove."

