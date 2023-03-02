1 . Harris and Sons Quality Meats

Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose this Longstone butcher's shop as his favourite shop in Edinburgh. He said: "When the shop was threatened with closure due to the retirement of local legend Bob Campbell, I and the local community were devastated. Thankfully local man Mark Nayer took on the shop so I can still pick up all the tasty food he produces and serves, including the shop's famous delicious pies!"

Photo: KQ