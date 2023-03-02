1. Harris and Sons Quality Meats
Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose this Longstone butcher's shop as his favourite shop in Edinburgh. He said: "When the shop was threatened with closure due to the retirement of local legend Bob Campbell, I and the local community were devastated. Thankfully local man Mark Nayer took on the shop so I can still pick up all the tasty food he produces and serves, including the shop's famous delicious pies!"
Photo: KQ
2. Fopp
Evening News reporter Anna Bryan's favourite Edinburgh shop is Fopp, which recently moved from its Rose Street premises (pictured) to a larger store on Shandwick Place. Anna said: "Fopp is definitely my favourite shop in Edinburgh. I used to spend hours browsing records and books in the Rose Street store - and plan to do the same in the new location on Shandwick Place.''
Photo: Neil Hanna
3. TK Maxx
The TK Maxx store at Fort Kinnaird is the favourite Edinburgh shop for Evening News reporter Rachel Mackie, who said: "I can always find something I like."
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
4. Tills Bookshop
Choosing his favourite Edinburgh shop, Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart said: "Tills is a beautiful secondhand bookshop on Hope Park Crescent, near The Meadows. I've been hitting them up for years now, and I've lost count of the number of rare editions I've picked up there. It's a literary treasure trove."
Photo: SWNS