Travellers passing through Edinburgh Airport will soon be able to enjoy three new food and drink offerings – including a pub paying homage to some of the nation's greatest sporting icons.

The news comes as the airport announced it is expanding its choice for passengers and staff, with PizzaExpress, Icons and Seoul Bird set to become the latest outlets to be found after security,

Icons is a new sports bar, serving food and drink and celebrating some of Scotland’s and the world’s greatest sports stars. Seoul Bird will serve Korean fried chicken, gourmet burgers and rice bowls, and PizzaExpress is a well-known high street pizzeria that will move into a new space that is currently being created.

The new food and beverage outlets will be operated by ARE (Airport Retail Enterprises), with the company making Edinburgh Airport its first entry into the Scottish aviation market.

A revamp of Edinburgh Airport’s food and beverage offering will see three new brands introduced to the terminal, with work due to start later this year. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

This announcement follows the recent re-opening of Starbucks in the departures area and is part of a refresh of the retail estate as the terminal expands its offering to improve choices for the diverse mix of passengers that travel through Scotland’s busiest airport.

Gail Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer (Non-Aero) said: “Enjoying a meal or toasting a special occasion is the perfect way to start off that trip or holiday for many of our passengers and it’s important we offer them as much choice as possible.

“Welcoming new names and new possibilities to our passengers is something we are always keen to do and bringing PizzaExpress, Icons and Seoul Bird to Edinburgh Airport is exciting for all of us. Work will begin later this year with the new outlets opening in 2025.

“We’re always looking to make improvements where we can, and we have a number of other exciting announcements to make in the months ahead as we continue to cater for our passengers.”