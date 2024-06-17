‘I tried Edinburgh Pizza Geeks all-you-can-eat deal and here's what they told me after only four pizzas’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We visited Pizza Geeks’ branch on Easter Road to try the Edinburgh pizzeria’s all-you-can-eat Kyber Mondays deal

How much pizza is too much pizza? That was the question as I loaded up my plate for the third time at Pizza Geeks. The popular chain has recently launched their Kyber Mondays deal, which allows diners to eat pizza all day long at any of their three city centre locations - for just £15. So yeah, having liked the sound of that, I was at Pizza Geeks' latest gaming and movie themed venture on Easter Road to try out the deal, to test the boundaries of my body’s pizza-eating capacity, and to see if I could eat EVERY pizza on the menu.

Luckily for Pizza Geeks, it didn't pan out that way. My comrade in gluttony was my 11-year-old daughter Elena, and between the two of us we devoured four good-sized pizzas before throwing in the napkin. “Don't beat yourselves up,” said our server, perhaps sensing we were disappointed at our lack of pizza-eating prowess. “Four is very respectable, guys, although we had some rugby boys in here last week and they managed seven. Each that is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No matter. It's the taking part that counts, and as anyone who has been to Pizza Geeks will know, these guys make some of the best pies in town. Their handmade Neapolitan-inspired pizzas are deliciously thin, always fresh and full of flavour. They first started slinging pizzas at Edinburgh's street food markets and catering for events before opening their first restaurant at Haymarket in 2018. A second at the Shore in Leith followed in 2021, and last year they made it a hat-trick with the opening of their Easter Road pizzeria. They do offer takeaway, but eating in is much more fun, as each of the chain's venues are sci-fi and gaming themed.

Pizza Geeks has recently launched their Kyber Mondays deal, which allows diners to eat pizza all day long for £15 per person.

On our visit to the Easter Road venue, the staff were chatty and attentive, and they genuinely looked like they enjoyed working there (always a good sign, that). Having starved ourselves for most of the day, we were ready to make a real dent in the menu. Elena doesn't like anything too spicy, so that meant a few of the options were off limits for us, such as the Jonny Blaze (pepperoni, red onion, jalapeños & chilli flakes). We tried the Millennium Chicken (pulled chicken breast, red onion, mixed peppers & bbq sauce), the Blanka (ham hock, blue cheese, hot sriracha sauce) and The Mario Pizza (mozzarella, fresh basil & extra virgin olive oil) - each of them absolutely delicious.

For our fourth and final pizza we took a punt on The Pineapple Express Pizza. It's a common argument among some people that pineapple has no place on a pizza, and while I actually enjoyed my half, Elena reckoned the naysayers are right that fruit should never be added to pizzas. No matter. By that point she was absolutely stuffed and wouldn't even entertain the notion of dessert.

It should be said this isn't one of your typical all-you-can-eat buffet offers where you head to a self-service counter and fill your plate. To keep your pizza fresh and prevent waste, Pizza Geeks bring over each pizza when your previous serving is finished, ensuring they are piping hot and oven fresh.