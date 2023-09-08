Here are some of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to customer reviews on Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for some authentic ravishing ravioli or the perfect pizza in Edinburgh, look no further as we have compiled a list of the 10 top-rated Italian restaurants in town.
Take a look through our photo gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Italian cuisine.
1. @Pizza
Where: 4 Charlotte Lane, Edinburgh EH2 4QZ. Rated 4.5 out of 5. One reviewer wrote: 'Great service, place very clean and the pizza was very nice!' Photo: Third Party
2. Paolozzi
Where: 59, 61 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QP. Rated 5 out of 5. 'The food was excellent', wrote one reviewer. 'I had a pizza and my friend chicken with spaghetti'. Photo: Third Party
3. Rico's Ristorante
Where: 58a North Castle Street, Edinburgh EH2 3LU. Rated 5 out of 5. One reviewer wrote: 'Wonderful food and very attentive service'. Photo: Third Party
4. Mamma Roma
Where: 4-7 Antigua St, Edinburgh EH1 3NH. Rated 4.5 out of 5. 'The service and food were amazing', wrote one reviewer. Photo: Third Party