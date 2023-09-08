News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh restaurants: Edinburgh’s 10 best Italian eateries, according to customer reviews - including @Pizza

Here are some of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to customer reviews on Tripadvisor
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Feb 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST

If you’re looking for some authentic ravishing ravioli or the perfect pizza in Edinburgh, look no further as we have compiled a list of the 10 top-rated Italian restaurants in town.

Take a look through our photo gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Italian cuisine.

Where: 4 Charlotte Lane, Edinburgh EH2 4QZ. Rated 4.5 out of 5. One reviewer wrote: 'Great service, place very clean and the pizza was very nice!'

1. @Pizza

Where: 59, 61 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QP. Rated 5 out of 5. 'The food was excellent', wrote one reviewer. 'I had a pizza and my friend chicken with spaghetti'.

2. Paolozzi

Where: 58a North Castle Street, Edinburgh EH2 3LU. Rated 5 out of 5. One reviewer wrote: 'Wonderful food and very attentive service'.

3. Rico's Ristorante

Where: 4-7 Antigua St, Edinburgh EH1 3NH. Rated 4.5 out of 5. 'The service and food were amazing', wrote one reviewer.

4. Mamma Roma

