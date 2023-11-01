Edinburgh eaterie gets a slice of the action on list of UK’s best spots for pizza

Just in time for National Calzone Day, an Edinburgh pizzeria has been named amongst the most popular in the whole of the UK.

The annual foodie celebration on November 1 is the day to pay homage to the delicious dough-based dish from Italy. And to mark the occasion, Betway has revealed the top ten spots serving up the best pizzas and calzones across the UK.

Measuring popularity by a unique index score – generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well Google and Tripadvisor reviews, with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking – spots from Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool and Birmingham came out on top and were among the top ten across the UK.

Edinburgh's Pizza Posto has been named amongst the most popular in the whole of the UK.

Located in Manchester's city centre, Double Zero Neapolitan Pizza, who follow the Neapolitan style of pizza making, topped the list with an overall index of 4, according to new research from Betway.

Serving up slices in London’s popular Spitalfields Market, Pizza Union followed with an index score of 9, while Amore Ristorante e Pizzeria in Glasgow, took the third spot with an index score of 10.