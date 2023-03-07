These are some of the best places in Edinburgh for pizza, according to Tripadvisor reviews
If you’re looking for some delicious pizza in Edinburgh, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 10 top-rated pizza restaurants in town.
Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty pizza.
1. Heavenly slices
2. Pizza Posto
Where: 16 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh EH8 9DH. Tripadvisor rating: 5 out of 5. One reviewer said: The pizza was one of the best I've eaten, and the rosemary fries were amazing too!
3. @Pizza Royal Mile
Where: 188 High Street Royal Mile, Edinburgh EH1 1QS. Rating: 5 out of 5. One reviewer said: Pizza was really good, very tasty and fresh.
4. @Pizza Charlotte Lane
Where: Randolph House 4 Charlotte Lane, Edinburgh EH2 4QZ. Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 out of 5. One reviewer said: Amazingly tasty pizzas, order via the QR code on the table and brought to you within 5 minutes.
