Edinburgh restaurants: The 10 best places to eat delicious pizza in Edinburgh, according to Trip Advisor

These are some of the best places in Edinburgh for pizza, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
1 hour ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 3:06pm

If you’re looking for some delicious pizza in Edinburgh, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 10 top-rated pizza restaurants in town.

Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty pizza.

1. Heavenly slices

Take a look through our picture gallery to see the 10 top-rated pizza restaurants in Edinburgh.

Photo: Third Party

Where: 16 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh EH8 9DH. Tripadvisor rating: 5 out of 5. One reviewer said: The pizza was one of the best I've eaten, and the rosemary fries were amazing too!

2. Pizza Posto

Photo: Third Party

Where: 188 High Street Royal Mile, Edinburgh EH1 1QS. Rating: 5 out of 5. One reviewer said: Pizza was really good, very tasty and fresh.

3. @Pizza Royal Mile

Photo: Third Party

Where: Randolph House 4 Charlotte Lane, Edinburgh EH2 4QZ. Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 out of 5. One reviewer said: Amazingly tasty pizzas, order via the QR code on the table and brought to you within 5 minutes.

4. @Pizza Charlotte Lane

Photo: Third Party

